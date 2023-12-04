Wonka

Directed by Paul King

Written by Paul King and Simon Farnaby, based on characters created by Roald Dahl

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Colman

Classification PG; 116 minutes

Opens in theatres Dec. 15

Oompa, Loompa, doom-pa-dee-do

I have a perfect puzzle for you

Oompa, Loompa, doom-pa-dee-dee

If Hollywood’s wise, it will listen to me

*

What do you get when you reboot a franchise?

Casting a young star who just cannot surprise?

Where are the songs that are funny and groovy?

The only good tune here is from the first movie

Talk about “Pure Imagination”...

*

Oompa, Loompa, doom-pa-dee-do

Oh, I have more critiques for you

Oompa, Loompa, doom-pa-dee-yay

There are better kids movies this holiday

*

Chalamet seems to be a Gene Wilder fan

But he can’t live up to the original candyman

He’s flat, and he’s grating, and he can’t sing a tune

The heartthrob is best off on the sands of Dune

*

Oompa, Loompa, doom-pa-dee-da

The visuals here also don’t go very far

Oompa, Loompa, doom-pa-dee-do

I’m afraid director Paul King is failing you

*

Even those who love King’s Paddington movies

Will walk away from Wonka with conspiracy theories

Was King bribed, was he blackmailed, should we worry about him?

Or is this just a story whose plot is too thin?

*

Oompa, Loompa, doom-pa-dee-wee

Not even the chocolate here looks very tasty

Oompa, Loompa, doom-pa-dee-do

Actress Calah Lane also makes a strange debut

*

Playing an orphan who is clever and sharp

The character obviously has a big loving heart

But her relationship with Wonka is terribly strange

Are they friends, something more, it is never explained

I don’t like the look of it ...

*

Oompa, Loompa, doom-pa-dee-dee

The supporting cast is also pretty crabby

Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, Matt Lucas, no

You all have far better performances to show

*

At least Keegan-Michael Key seems to have fun

Depending on your tolerance for fat jokes weighing a ton

By the time his sweet-tooth cop gains about 300 pounds

Will audiences have even stuck around?

*

So who do you blame when your film is so low-grade?

Perhaps studio execs who think there’s easy money to be made

At least they spent a few dollars right

By hiring Hugh Grant to play a lil orange sprite

That’d be the original Oompa ...

*

Oompa, Loompa, doom-pa-dee-da

It pains me to say but Wonka is blah

Oompa, Loompa, doom-pa-dee-dee

Now I’m off to eat some expired candy!