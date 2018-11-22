 Skip to main content

Film Reviews Review: At Eternity’s Gate paints a timeless yet urgent portrait of Vincent van Gogh

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Film Review

Review: At Eternity’s Gate paints a timeless yet urgent portrait of Vincent van Gogh

Kate Taylor
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Willem Dafoe as Vincent Van Gogh in Julian Schnabel's At Eternity's Gate.

Lily Gavin/CBS Films

  • At Eternity’s Gate
  • Directed by Julian Schnabel
  • Written by Jean-Claude Carrière, Louise Kugelberg and Julian Schnabel
  • Starring Willem Dafoe
  • Classification PG
  • 110 minutes

rating

With shaky camera movement, intense close-ups and deep vistas, painter-turned-director Julian Schnabel and cinematographer Benoît Delhomme invite you to walk in Vincent van Gogh’s shoes as the artist tramps the countryside around Arles, communing ecstatically with nature and clashing with the uncomprehending locals.

The results are highly affecting – so much so, that viewers who suffer from motion sickness may find the film hard to watch. If the approach feels empathetic rather than pretentious, it’s thanks to a crucial anchor: Willem Dafoe’s subtle and humble performance conjures a pitiable van Gogh, shredded by doubt and estranged from people, yet urgently aware of his painterly vision.

Story continues below advertisement

Drawing heavily on van Gogh’s letters to his art dealer brother Theo, the script sometimes overstates its case, in early expository scenes in Paris, in pronouncements of the artist’s destiny. But At Eternity’s Gate mainly succeeds, dusting off a century’s worth of global celebrity to both animate a suffering soul and rescue a radical artistic mission from the museum gift shop.

At Eternity’s Gate opens Nov. 23 in Toronto.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019