Review: Documentary Science Fair will make you feel very stupid but is rich in positive messages

Title: Science Fair
Directed by: Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster
Classification: PG; 90 minutes
The new documentary Science Fair unleashes a flood of conflicting emotions.
Mostly, there’s the overwhelming sense of optimism and pride, as co-directors Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster trace a handful of teenage geniuses heading to the 2017 International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles. If the future of the world rests in the hands of, say, Brazil’s Myllena Braz de Silva and Gabriel de Moura Martins (whose project focuses on eliminating the spread of the Zika virus) or South Dakota’s Kashfia Rahman (brain functions in risk-prone adolescents), then we’re all going to be A-okay.
On the other hand, exposure to Science Fair’s young subjects will make you feel so very, very stupid. Which is fine, because Costantini and Foster aren’t interested in inspiring academic jealousy so much as they are in drilling down on the importance of nurturing youthful brilliance.
Rahman, for instance, is all but ignored by her high school’s teaching faculty, while the Brazilian duo struggle with the poverty surrounding them. The film is rich in such positive messaging, and its subjects quickly endear themselves to the camera.
Science Fair may not necessitate a big-screen experience, but there are far lesser ways to spend your study break.
Science Fair opens Nov. 2 in Toronto and Vancouver.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.