 Skip to main content

Film Reviews Review: Documentary Science Fair will make you feel very stupid but is rich in positive messages

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Film Review

Review: Documentary Science Fair will make you feel very stupid but is rich in positive messages

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments

Title: Science Fair

Directed by: Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster

Classification: PG; 90 minutes

Story continues below advertisement

rating

Open this photo in gallery

Kashfia, one of the only Muslim girls at a massive high school in South Dakota, finds an unlikely kinship with her school’s head football coach who ends up being the only teacher who will sponsor her project in the documentary Science Fair.

The new documentary Science Fair unleashes a flood of conflicting emotions.

Mostly, there’s the overwhelming sense of optimism and pride, as co-directors Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster trace a handful of teenage geniuses heading to the 2017 International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles. If the future of the world rests in the hands of, say, Brazil’s Myllena Braz de Silva and Gabriel de Moura Martins (whose project focuses on eliminating the spread of the Zika virus) or South Dakota’s Kashfia Rahman (brain functions in risk-prone adolescents), then we’re all going to be A-okay.

On the other hand, exposure to Science Fair’s young subjects will make you feel so very, very stupid. Which is fine, because Costantini and Foster aren’t interested in inspiring academic jealousy so much as they are in drilling down on the importance of nurturing youthful brilliance.

Rahman, for instance, is all but ignored by her high school’s teaching faculty, while the Brazilian duo struggle with the poverty surrounding them. The film is rich in such positive messaging, and its subjects quickly endear themselves to the camera.

Science Fair may not necessitate a big-screen experience, but there are far lesser ways to spend your study break.

Science Fair opens Nov. 2 in Toronto and Vancouver.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019