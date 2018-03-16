Review: Flower reveals the secret lives of teenage girls … as imagined by older male filmmakers

Open this photo in gallery Zoey Deutch, centre, and Dylan Gelula in Flower. Courtesy of TARO

Story continues below advertisement

rating `

Flower

Opening March 23 (Toronto), March 30 (Ottawa)

March 23 (Toronto), March 30 (Ottawa) Directed by Max Winkler

Max Winkler Written by Max Winkler, Alex McAulay and Matt Spicer

Max Winkler, Alex McAulay and Matt Spicer Starring Zoey Deutch and Adam Scott

Zoey Deutch and Adam Scott Classification 14A

14A 90 minutes

The new dramedy Flower opens up with an image directly conjured from the Eccentric Indie Film Playbook: After a teenage girl named Erica (Zoey Deutch) finishes performing a sex act on a police officer, she politely asks for some money. Crying poor, the cop gives her a few bucks. Just then, Erica’s two friends pop up from the surrounding woods, one of them briefly wearing a creepy animal mask for no real reason, and reveal they were recording the incident. Now flush with cash, the three teenage girls go on a carefully soundtracked shopping spree in drab Southern California, their sexual exploitation criss-crossing too neatly with lost-in-suburbia ennui.

This, according to the bored, male and perhaps undersexed filmmakers behind Flower, is certainly what it’s like to be a teenage girl in America today. All casual oral sex and carousing in a daily grind against middle-class rage. Or something equally shocking.

As the rest of Flower unfolds – the main story pivots on Erica’s attempts to expose a predatory high-school teacher (Adam Scott) using her best and only weapon: her sexuality – it’s clear that director Max Winkler (son of Henry) and his two fellow screenwriters have no real interest in Erica or her generation as characters. Everyone here is simply a mismanaged thing to be moved around an isn’t-that-shocking storyboard as needed. It’s a shame, as Deutch shows real commitment to a role that demands the exact opposite, and talented players like Scott and his frequent on-screen collaborator Kathryn Hahn (Step Brothers, Parks and Recreation) are wasted.

Story continues below advertisement