Writing With Fire
Directed by Sushmit Ghosh, Rintu Thomas
Classification PG; 93 minutes
Critic’s Pick
I should start off stating my bias. I’ve been long interested in the work of Khabar Lahariya, a women-run news organization based out of Uttar Pradesh, the fourth-largest state in north-central India – especially because several of its female reporters also identify as Dalit, one of the many oppressed communities in India.
Writing With Fire, a documentary showcasing the important work done by Khabar Lahariya, as it navigates its way from a print format to a digital-first strategy, has strengthened my resolve to visit their office when I’m next in India.
The documentary centres around three women: Meera, an equanimous reporter, mother and leader; Suneeta, a slip of a woman who asks hard-hitting questions with a dimpled smile and maintains a serene composure in the tensest of situations; and Shyamkali, a hesitant reporter whose confidence grows over the three years that filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh take to document Khabar Lahariya’s transition as a media organization.
I’m fascinated by these women who cover dangerous ground – treading centuries of patriarchy and caste prejudice with measure and grace. I can’t wait to meet them in real life.
