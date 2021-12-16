Meera, a reporter at India's only women-run news organization, and her fellow journalists break traditions and redefine what it means to be powerful in the documentary Writing With Fire.Black Ticket Films

Writing With Fire

Directed by Sushmit Ghosh, Rintu Thomas

Classification PG; 93 minutes

Available via the digital TIFF Lightbox starting Dec. 21

Critic’s Pick

I should start off stating my bias. I’ve been long interested in the work of Khabar Lahariya, a women-run news organization based out of Uttar Pradesh, the fourth-largest state in north-central India – especially because several of its female reporters also identify as Dalit, one of the many oppressed communities in India.

Writing With Fire, a documentary showcasing the important work done by Khabar Lahariya, as it navigates its way from a print format to a digital-first strategy, has strengthened my resolve to visit their office when I’m next in India.

The documentary centres around three women: Meera, an equanimous reporter, mother and leader; Suneeta, a slip of a woman who asks hard-hitting questions with a dimpled smile and maintains a serene composure in the tensest of situations; and Shyamkali, a hesitant reporter whose confidence grows over the three years that filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh take to document Khabar Lahariya’s transition as a media organization.

I’m fascinated by these women who cover dangerous ground – treading centuries of patriarchy and caste prejudice with measure and grace. I can’t wait to meet them in real life.

