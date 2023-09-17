Cord Jefferson’s American Fiction has won the People’s Choice prize at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The satire about race and personal agency was announced as the winner during a TIFF awards breakfast this morning, concluding 11 days of in-person film screenings and celebrations.
The film stars Jeffrey Wright as an African-American novelist grappling with an industry that is limiting his work to trauma and poverty narratives.
The People’s Choice award is determined through online voting and is frequently considered a harbinger of success at the Academy Awards.
Last year’s winner was Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age ode to cinema, The Fabelmans.
Meanwhile, the People’s Choice documentary award went to Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe, about beloved children’s performer Ernie Coombs, directed by Robert McCallum.