 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

TIFF

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
TIFF

Director Barry Levinson says Ben Foster was the only choice to play Auschwitz-surviving boxer in The Survivor

Brad Wheeler
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Barry Levinson on the set of the film, The Survivor, which makes its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Jessica Kourkounis/Courtesy of Elevation Pictures

Compared with The Survivor, which makes its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Barry Levinson’s Good Morning, Vietnam and The Natural were lighthearted romps. The moody, punishing biographical drama stars Ben Foster as Harry Haft, a Polish Jew who fought life-or-death matches for the amusement of Nazi officers in the Auschwitz concentration camp before immigrating to the United States to become a prizefighter who fought Rocky Marciano.

Director Levinson spoke to The Globe and Mail about The Survivor, his leading man and why he makes the films that he does.

The flashback concentration camp scenes in The Survivor are quite raw and brutal. What was it like on set?

Story continues below advertisement

It was quiet and respectful. We moved quickly. It’s like, this is the work we have to do. These are the images we need to capture. The flashback scenes are a very small part of the film – maybe 20 minutes in a two-hour movie. But you want to deal with it with the care and respect of what it represents.

In the film, after the war, Harry Haft’s brother tells Harry that no one wants to hear his story. And yet here you are telling Harry Haft’s story. Is there an audience for it?

If you were to make that judgment you probably wouldn’t make three quarters of the movies that are considered difficult. Let’s go back to The Best Years of Our Lives, from 1946. It’s about three GIs. Is it uplifting? No, it’s about the readjustment to a small town in changing times. One man lost his hands. Another man was a pilot reduced to working in a pharmacy. But the movie not only became the top-grossing film in 1946, but of the whole decade, beating out The Maltese Falcon, Casablanca and The Treasure of the Sierra Madre.

Open this photo in gallery

Barry Levinson’s biographical drama The Survivor stars Ben Foster as boxer Harry Haft, who looks to carry on after fighting to survive in WWII concentration camps.

Leo Pinter/Courtesy of Elevation Pictures

How do you account for that?

Because I believe, and I may be wrong, that there is a place for a human drama of life. Sometimes it strikes a chord and it clicks and it goes. To ignore it because somebody doesn’t want to see it, then we will only make one kind of film. Somewhere in us we want to see something that sticks with us – something more than to be kept busy for 90 minutes.

Do we like Ben Foster’s character, Harry Haft? He did some things that aren’t in the film that were unpleasant.

That’s war.

Story continues below advertisement

But what’s our take on him?

I think by the end of the film we come to understand him. Early in the film, characters push back against him. His wife, Miriam, pushes back against him a number of times. I think its important the audience sees that. If they don’t, he’s just a nice guy.

And the film is exploring why he’s not always a nice guy?

He’s dealing with all this drama. He explodes at times. But why? Because he can’t put it to rest. It’s turning to anger and it expresses itself in ways that aren’t becoming. In the end, he’s able to turn the corner and finally achieve some kind of peace. But you need to see the man struggling to understand his transition.

Ben Foster portrays that struggle well. I don’t imagine that surprised you at all.

Ben is great. I put him in Liberty Heights when he was 17 years old. It was his first feature. He’s turned into one of the great character actors. He literally disappears into the roles that he does. It’s few and far between that you come upon that type of actor. If you ask me who else could play Harry Haft to that degree, I would say I wouldn’t know.

Story continues below advertisement

Where does The Survivor fit in relationship with your other films?

I seldom compare movies I’ve done to the next one coming out. I’m generally looking for the human aspects of us that we can see and identify and relate to, and to be troubled by and perhaps come to understand. These kinds of films need to have enough emotional credibility. If they don’t, it just becomes a mechanical piece of work.

The Survivor screens Sept. 18 at the digital TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter, with film, TV and streaming reviews and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies