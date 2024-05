Called “fashion’s biggest night out,” the Met Gala is an invitation-only fundraiser for Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. But really, it’s an extravagant party for A-listers to wear ostentatious outfits loosely tied to a theme. The 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” using the same name as the Costume Institute's new exhibition of more than 200 rare garments from the museum's collection.

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.