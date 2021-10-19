Celine Dion delays planned Las Vegas residency due to health issues

Open this photo in gallery Celine Dion performs during in Quebec City on Sept. 18, 2019. Jacques Boissinot/The Associated Press

Celine Dion says unforeseen health issues have forced her to delay the opening of her new residency in Las Vegas just weeks before it was set to open.

Concert promoter AEG Presents says the Quebec songstress is facing “severe and persistent muscle spasms” which prevented her from joining rehearsals for the planned opening of the Resorts World Theatre show on Nov. 5.

As a result, the promoter says all performances scheduled for Nov. 5 to 20, 2021 and Jan. 19 to Feb. 5, 2022 have been cancelled and ticket holders will be refunded.

AEG says ticket holders will have access to a pre-sale for replacement dates, which have not yet been announced.

Dion issued a statement saying she was “heartbroken” by the turn of events, adding that she’s spent the past eight months working alongside her team to produce the show.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer was the first in a stacked calendar of marquee stars booked to headline the new 5,000-person capacity Resorts World Theatre in the coming weeks.

