Music

Joel Plaskett to give virtual performance on The Globe website this Thursday

Josh O’KaneTechnology Reporter
Open this photo in gallery

Musician Joel Plaskett poses in Dartmouth, N.S. on March 29, 2020.

Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

Joel Plaskett has done a lot of adapting in his life.

The Juno-award winning singer and songwriter spent the nineties playing power pop with his high-school best friends, the 2000s toying with Americana, rock and traditional folk, and the 2010s becoming an entrepreneur with his own studio and storefront. Along the way, he’s toured the country countless times, and won legions of devoted fans.

Now he’s staying isolated like the rest of us – just as he prepares to release 44, an ambitious quadruple-record box set that celebrates sounds and collaborators from across his career.

Join us for a special in-studio show.

On Thursday, join Joel Plaskett and The Globe and Mail for an exclusive Facebook Live performance from his studio in Halifax. The show begins at 8 p.m. EDT, and will be hosted by Globe writer Jana G. Pruden, with songs and questions from the audience.

Find out what’s new on Canadian stages from Globe theatre critic J. Kelly Nestruck in the weekly Nestruck on Theatre newsletter. Sign up today.

