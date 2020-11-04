 Skip to main content

Nanaimo teen Liam Docherty is the red-haired hope of the blues

Brad Wheeler
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

13-year-old Nanaimo blues prodigy Liam Docherty.

Handout

Describing himself as the Red Headed Blues Boy for obvious reasons, British Columbia’s Liam Docherty is a blues music wunderkind by any appearance.

The 13-year-old Nanaimo native is among the nominees announced this week for a national Maple Blues Award in the New Artist category.

Unlike most child prodigies of the genre, Docherty eschews flash for a less animated approach to the music. His vocals are high and light, not tortured.

Story continues below advertisement

The freckled phenom plays his prized Taylor GS-Mini acoustic with filigree and without facial contortions. He bought the guitar at age seven, saving up money earned busking at farmers markets. Young Docherty, who also owns a tobacco-sunburst Vaschenko Stratocaster-style electric, favours finger-picked notes in the key of E minor, just as his blues heroes Jack Owens and the haunting Skip James did generations before.

Among the dozen songs on his debut album, Modern. Magic. Melody., are five cover tunes and seven originals. Among the latter is These Blues Are Red, a gently boastful shuffle about a six-string slinger with a trademark colour.

Come for the cowlick; stay for the guitar licks.

Keep up to date with the weekly Nestruck on Theatre newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies