 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Music

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Neil Young and Crazy Horse to release new album in December

David Friend
Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian musician Neil Young leaves a news conference in Vancouver in 2015.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Neil Young and Crazy Horse are coming out with “Barn,” a new studio album they made while cooped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legendary folk singer-songwriter says the 10-track release will arrive on Dec. 10 after being written and recorded over the past year.

Young debuted the first single, “Song of the Seasons,” on his Neil Young Archives website on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the track, which also opens in the album, is the “oldest song on the record, written about this time last year” when he was staying in Canada.

“Song of the Seasons” directly addresses the pandemic with lyrics that acknowledge physical distancing through clear vinyl windows and face masks.

Young told his fans last month that he wished “Barn” was already available but that delays in the vinyl pressing plant caused its release to be postponed.

“It’s got songs that are part of these times,” he wrote on his website in September.

Other tracks on the album include “Change Ain’t Never Gonna,” “Canerican,” “They Might Be Lost,” “Human Race” and “Tumblin’ Thru the Years.”

“Barn” marks the return of Young’s Crazy Horse backup band, which includes drummer Ralph Molina, bassist Billy Talbot and guitarist Nils Lofgren.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies