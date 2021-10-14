Neil Young and Crazy Horse to release new album in December

Open this photo in gallery Canadian musician Neil Young leaves a news conference in Vancouver in 2015. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Neil Young and Crazy Horse are coming out with “Barn,” a new studio album they made while cooped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legendary folk singer-songwriter says the 10-track release will arrive on Dec. 10 after being written and recorded over the past year.

Young debuted the first single, “Song of the Seasons,” on his Neil Young Archives website on Wednesday.

He says the track, which also opens in the album, is the “oldest song on the record, written about this time last year” when he was staying in Canada.

“Song of the Seasons” directly addresses the pandemic with lyrics that acknowledge physical distancing through clear vinyl windows and face masks.

Young told his fans last month that he wished “Barn” was already available but that delays in the vinyl pressing plant caused its release to be postponed.

“It’s got songs that are part of these times,” he wrote on his website in September.

Other tracks on the album include “Change Ain’t Never Gonna,” “Canerican,” “They Might Be Lost,” “Human Race” and “Tumblin’ Thru the Years.”

“Barn” marks the return of Young’s Crazy Horse backup band, which includes drummer Ralph Molina, bassist Billy Talbot and guitarist Nils Lofgren.