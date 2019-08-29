 Skip to main content

Music Shawn Mendes launches charitable foundation, SickKids partnership

Shawn Mendes launches charitable foundation, SickKids partnership

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Pop superstar Shawn Mendes has launched a charitable foundation that has already raised more than US$1-million in partnerships and donations.

The pop star’s music label, Universal Music Canada, says the foundation will support causes “in the realms of children’s health care, sustainability, mental health and wellness, human rights, anti-bullying, education and more.”

Funds will support initiatives in the United States and Canada, with the Canadian arm administered by a charitable fund at Toronto’s SickKids hospital.

Colin Hennigar, vice president of major gifts at SickKids Foundation, says half of the Canadian donations will stay at SickKids while the other half will go to any other registered charity in Canada that Mendes chooses.

The U.S. arm launched with US$1-million already raised, but Hennigar says the Canadian tally has not yet been determined. He says it will include a donation from Tim Hortons, proceeds from a brand partnership with Roots and one dollar from each ticket sold for Mendes’ sold-out Toronto concert Sept. 6.

Universal says the pop star’s foundation will also support the Portland, Me.-based Reverb, an environmental non-profit that helps touring artists and their fans reduce their environmental footprint.

Fans can also suggest other causes for Mendes to support through the foundation’s website, ShawnMendesFoundation.org.

“For a long time, I’ve wanted to find a way to amplify the causes that my fans and I care deeply about, and to help make the voices of our generation heard,” Mendes, who earlier this week won an MTV Video Music Award for best collaboration with Camila Cabello, said Wednesday in a release.

The foundation will also continue to work with the Pickering, Ont., singer-songwriter’s previous charitable partners, including Pencils of Promise, WE Day, March For Our Lives, DoSomething.org, and the American Red Cross.

