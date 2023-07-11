Open this photo in gallery: Members of Loverboy arrive on the red carpet for the Juno Awards in Vancouver in 2009.Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Glass Tiger, Loverboy and 11 more of the country’s most influential rock acts will join Canada’s Walk of Fame in a “mega-induction” ceremony set for September.

An evening dubbed Canada’s Rock of Fame will toast an eclectic group of homegrown talent from the 1970s and 1980s that spans progressive rock, heavy metal, glam and some of rock’s other vibrant subgenres.

April Wine will be recognized as Halifax pioneers, the first Canadian act to see one of its music videos played on MTV, while Vancouver’s Chilliwack will be toasted for 12 albums released over 14 years.

Also being honoured is new wave foursome Platinum Blonde, known for their big hits and big hair, while fellow Torontonians Rough Trade get the spotlight for their queer punk aesthetic and the Parachute Club will be recognized for songs including their lasting hit “Rise Up.”

Other honourees include Vancouver’s Trooper, known for radio smashes including “Raise a Little Hell,” Toronto band Lighthouse, credited as warriors of the touring circuit, and Lee Aaron, often called “Canada’s Metal Queen.”

Rounding out the group is Kim Mitchell’s Toronto band Max Webster, Vancouver classic rock stalwarts Prism and Montreal’s Michel Pagliaro, the first Canadian artist to receive gold records in English and French.

Glass Tiger earned its stripes with a run of Top 40 hits including “Don’t Forget Me (When I’m Gone)” and “My Town,” featuring Rod Stewart, while Loverboy brought heat to the charts with “Working For the Weekend” and “Turn Me Loose.”

Performers and presenters for Canada’s Rock of Fame will be announced in the coming weeks and the ceremony will be held at Toronto’s Massey Hall on Sept. 28.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Organizers noted that the rock inductions are part of bigger plans to mark the Walk of Fame’s 25th anniversary. The music-themed bash will be followed by the annual induction ceremony set for Dec. 2, when hockey superstar Connor McDavid and satirist Rick Mercer will be among the honourees.