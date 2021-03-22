Why did it take Justin Rutledge 18 years to record and finally release his most popular song?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Music

Register
AdChoices

Why did it take Justin Rutledge 18 years to record and finally release his most popular song?

Brad Wheeler
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Singer-songwriter Justin Rutledge's ninth LP, Islands, is out March 26 and features the never-before-released fan favourite Jellybean.

Christine Flynn/Handout

“If you listen to my work, you might think I’m a bit of a dreary guy,” says singer-songwriter Justin Rutledge. “But I assure I’m not. I can have fun.”

It’s quite an assertion. This is an erudite Juno winner and associate of Michael Ondaatje who is responsible for songs such as Weight of the World, Too Sober to Sleep and I’m Gonna Die (One Sunny Day).

Moreover, Rutledge’s 2008 album Man Descending was inspired by a 1982 book of the same name by Guy Vanderhaeghe, whose Governor General’s Award-winning collection of short stories won over the turtleneck-and-elbow-patch people with its deft meditation on the desperations and humiliations of men.

Story continues below advertisement

And even if something like Rutledge’s Alberta Breeze sounds pleasant enough, it references a country that is “cold in autumn’s chains” and includes a line about a “tongue-tied beheaded bride.”

Are we having fun yet?

That said, fans of Rutledge who attend his concerts will testify to his well-hidden cheery side. For years, most of his shows have closed with the beer-soaked singalong Jellybean. It’s communal, with one of Canada’s most literate balladeers standing on a table rhyming “my Boston cream” with “don’t be so mean.”

It’s a wild juxtaposition – imagine Leonard Cohen vibing on a skateboard crooning a TikTok version of Louie Louie.

“It may not be easy to go to one of my concerts,” admits Rutledge, the Toronto troubadour known for tensely poignant songcraft and romantic earnestness. “But there is a payoff at the end. I feel like Jellybean is a great reward for sitting through one of my shows.”

Here’s the thing about Jellybean, though: Rutledge wrote it in 2003. And although it’s a signature song for him, it has never been officially released.

Until now. The fan favourite is the lead single to his ninth LP, Islands, out March 26. The other tracks are newly recorded acoustic versions of previously released songs.

Story continues below advertisement

But why now? Why has Rutledge kept the song in his back pocket for so long? In short, what reason has Rutledge had to be so mean to Jellybean?

“The song is just an acoustic guitar and a room full of people,” Rutledge explains. “You need it to be one in the morning, at the end of a busy night. It’s hard to record a song like that in the studio.”

It’s hasn’t been for lack of trying that Jellybean’s joojoo has yet be captured on tape. “This is probably the fourth attempt at recording it,” Rutledge says. “But it never made the cut.”

His new album Islands, however, was conceived as a studio version of a typical Rutledge concert. It begins with Come Summertime, a song that often sits atop Rutledge’s set lists, and closes with Jellybean, a song about unrequited love that cloaks its wistfulness in melody.

Whether or not Jellybean ever made it onto a Rutledge album or not, it’s an odd thing for a songwriter’s most well-known song to be such a stylistic outlier.

“I suppose if you hadn’t heard of my music before and you just heard Jellybean for the first time, you’d think I might be more closely associated with Fred Penner than with Michael Ondaatje,” says Rutledge.

Story continues below advertisement

One who doesn’t think that is Ondaatje himself.

“There is always a melancholy air in Justin’s songs,” says the lauded author, who collaborated with Rutledge on the stage adaptation of his novel Divisadero. “But just as it is in his song I’m Gonna Die (One Sunny Day), the melancholy is still there in Jellybean, even if it is disguised in the song’s humour.”

Fellow author Vanderhaeghe agrees. “Jellybean looks like it has a lot of unRutledgean sugar in it, a double dose since the girl in question is both his jellybean and his Boston cream. But, then again, he’s doing his desperate best to sweet-talk her out of her mean streak. Like marmalade, there’s enough bitter rind in the song to give it a little bite.”

Although Rutledge isn’t arguing – “There are certain lyrical elements in Jellybean that I like to think are representative of the rest of my work” – we shouldn’t expect Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah from him any time soon.

Jellybean is the one bone I’m going to throw to people,” he says. “This is me writing a happy song. But elsewhere, I’m going to do what I do.”

Justin Rutledge performs an Islands livestream show on March 28, at sidedooraccess.com

Story continues below advertisement

Candy to Michael Ondaatje’s ears

The esteemed poet, novelist and dedicated Justin Rutledge fan Michael Ondaatje assesses Rutledge’s Jellybean, a three-chord campfire song in F# minor.

Jellybean is a song where Justin simply hands it over to the crowd. They take over. A bit like Springsteen’s version of Tom Waits’s Jersey Girl, with the Jersey crowd going wild. I have heard Justin sing Jellybean many times, in many places, and it is always wonderful. He often stands on a chair to direct the audience. But I suppose my favourite one of his is 1855, about Walt Whitman. Justin is a great lyricist and poet too.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies