While many music fans were paying attention to the Billboard Music Awards, last weekend also saw the return after a year off of the Indigenous Music Awards, as part of the Manito Ahbee Powwow in Winnipeg.

While the event was without Drake’s strange acceptance speeches, Cher’s wigged-out appearances or Celine Dion’s tear-jerking My Heart Will Go On moment, the gala featured the presentation of 18 trophies, along with live performances by Mariame, Christa Couture, Crystal Shawanda and Northern Cree, the Alberta drum group who received a lifetime achievement award.

The event was previously known as the Aboriginal People’s Choice Music Awards. Where previously winners were decided by a process involving fan voting, this year’s hardware collectors were chosen by a jury of their peers. A full list of winners and nominees can be found here.

Report Typo/Error