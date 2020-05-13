 Skip to main content
A Little Late with Lilly Singh gets greenlit for a second season

LOS ANGELES
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Lilly Singh attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Toronto-raised entertainer Lilly Singh is getting a second season of her groundbreaking late-night talk show.

The 31-year-old revealed the news in a video on her YouTube account, where she first rose to fame under the pseudonym Superwoman.

A Little Late with Lilly Singh debuted last September and airs on NBC in the U.S. and Global in Canada.

It made the Indian-Canadian actress-comedian-writer the first woman of colour to host a daily late-night show on a major broadcast network.

In announcing season 2 on her YouTube page, Singh performed a humorous rap song and thanked her supporters while in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The post also sees her connecting with friends and fans, and donating to various causes, via video conferencing and physical distancing measures in Los Angeles where she now lives.

“I had to learn a new world of things I didn’t know, and my new home was so outside my comfort zone,” Singh raps in the video posted Wednesday.

“And yeah, I made mistakes, I had to level up for sure. So I worked and I worked and I worked some more. And I ain’t talking single shifts – nah, I’m talking ‘bout doubles; 96 shows in three months, that’s an immigrant hustle.”

