Roberta Battaglia, 11-year-old Toronto singer, among America’s Got Talent finalists

At just 11 years of age, Toronto’s Roberta Battaglia is one of 10 finalists to advance to the grand finale of America’s Got Talent, which takes place Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. on NBC/Citytv. With a grand prize of US$1-million and a chance to headline a Vegas show, the stakes are high.
“I am so happy. Performing on [America’s Got Talent] has always been my dream. It has been an unforgettable journey,” she told The Globe and Mail, taking a break from rehearsals in Los Angeles.
Still 10 in early June, Battaglia dazzled America’s Got Talent judges, singing an emotional rendition of Shallow, originally performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the 2018 version of A Star is Born. Despite her young age, Battaglia was able to connect with the soulful lyrics in a way beyond her years.
She is the youngest contestant to ever receive the Golden Buzzer, sending her directly to the live show, making her safe from elimination during the second round of auditions. Judge Sofia Vergara was captivated after hearing Battaglia sing. “It was breathtaking – it’s impossible to sing like that at 10 years old,” the Modern Family actor said.
Battaglia gasped in shock as golden confetti showered the stage. “My biggest moment of the competition,” she said. “And now I have made it to the finals, this is my second favourite moment.”
The petite and charismatic young artist plays piano, loves jazz and R&B, and calls Pink, Etta James and Aretha Franklin her influences. Outside from her talent, what sets Battaglia apart is her desire to give back. At 8, she designed and sold bracelets to help other kids, raising about $3,000 for Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children. When she found herself the target of emotional and physical bullying at school, she took solace in her music and became a voice for others dealing with the same issue.
After Battaglia mentioned the issue onstage, judge Simon Cowell told her, “You win over bullies by being happy and successful,” and she has embraced that strategy ever since.
Battaglia credits her father, Alessandro, an Italian-born singer who plays the saxophone and piano, for nurturing her talent. By the age of 3, she was already performing duets with him at local banquets and weddings. In 2019, Battaglia, who has taken singing lessons, finished second place at the CNE Rising Star Talent Competition for juniors.
America’s Got Talent discovered the preteen after her powerful rendition of Shallow on Toronto’s Breakfast Television morning show went viral in March, 2019, when she was just nine years old. Her performance resulted in more than two million online views in only two weeks.
Forty-four America’s Got Talent acts qualified for the quarter-finals, held live at Universal Studios in Hollywood this past August. Battaglia belted out a pitch-perfect performance of Lauren Daigle’s You Say. Canadian judge Howie Mandel applauded Battaglia. “You blow me away,” he said, noting that she has a chance to win the whole season.
Battaglia – clearly a fan favourite – advanced to the semi-finals after audience voting.
On Sept. 8, Battaglia covered What About Us by Pink in her first stage appearance since turning 11 a week earlier. She was gracious as America’s Got Talent judges praised her talent.
Battaglia has a simple message to her fans: “Always go for your dreams and never stop believing in yourself.”
