‘Saturday Night Live’ recreates debate in 46th season opener

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Television

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

‘Saturday Night Live’ recreates debate in 46th season opener

Jonathan Landrum Jr.
Los Angeles, California, United States
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris during 'Saturday Night Live' in New York on Oct. 3, 2020.

Will Heath/The Associated Press

“Saturday Night Live” went political with a parody of this week’s presidential debate, Chris Rock’s jab at President Donald Trump and Megan Thee Stallion’s message supporting Black people during her performance.

The NBC late-night sketch series on Saturday night jumped into the re-enactment of the recent debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The series opened its 46th season, returning to the studio this week after the coronavirus pandemic halted production.

Alec Baldwin returned to play Trump before the president’s COVID diagnosis, while Jim Carrey made his feature debut as Biden.

Story continues below advertisement

In the sketch, Baldwin’s Trump commandeered the debate in the same fashion as on Tuesday, trying to trip up Biden by interrupting and insulting him. Meanwhile, Carrey’s Biden tried to maintain his anger by breathing into a paper brown bag and talking to himself.

“Look man, I’m a nice guy, but you give any more guff tonight, I’ll rip your face off like a mad chimp,” Carrey yelled before talking to himself again saying, “The country’s counting on you Joe. Just stand here and look lucid.”

Maya Rudolph made a cameo appearance as Sen. Kamala Harris calling for a WAP (Woman As President) – a nod to the hit song by Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B – before Carrey’s Biden pulled out a remote control to pause Trump.

“Let’s bask in the Trumplessness,” Carrey said.

The show was hosted by Chris Rock who stepped onstage with a mask before snatching it off to perform his monologue. He opened in front of a live audience, which included about two dozen first responders who all wore masks.

Rock joked about how the coronavirus pandemic has ruined much of 2020. The actor-comedian also sarcastically showed empathy toward Trump being hospitalized after his virus diagnosis.

“President Trump is in the hospital from COVID, and I just want to say that my heart goes out to COVID,” he joked.

Story continues below advertisement

Rock offered his thoughts on America needing to “renegotiate their plans” with the government.

“What job do you have for 4 years no matter what? Just show me one job. If you hired a cook, and he was making people vomit every day, do you sit there and say ‘Oh, he’s got a 4-year deal,’” he said. “We just got to vomit for four more years.”

Rock was once part of an “SNL” cast that included Chris Farley, Mike Myers, David Spade and Adam Sandler. Rock spent three years on the show before he left in 1993.

Megan Thee Stallion hit the stage as the musical guest performing her hit single “Savage.” While wearing a black-and-white ensemble, the rapper delivered a message calling for the protection of Black people, in addition to the words “Protect Black Women” flashing on the screen behind her.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies