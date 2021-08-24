Seven Canadians who would make a good Jeopardy! host

Open this photo in gallery Rick Mercer in an Oct. 10, 2018, file photo. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

It seemed as if the answer was finally clear: Mike Richards would be the new host of Jeopardy!, taking over from Alex Trebek, the beloved former host who passed away in 2020. But then Mr. Richards’s past sexist comments caught up with him, and he bowed out, saying in a statement via Sony he was “deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role.

“However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show.”

So while weeks of tryouts provided some worthy contenders – it was announced that Mayim Bialik, who was tapped to host Jeopardy! specials and spinoffs, will temporarily replace Richards – perhaps the executive producers should take another approach. If you want to replace one of the most revered icons in Canadian history … why not look to Canada?

Herewith, our rankings of possible made-in-Canada contenders to get behind the Jeopardy! podium.

Michael Cera

If producers want nerd cred in a host, why not Cera, the actor from Brampton, Ont., who made geekiness charming in Arrested Development (among other roles)? It could go one of two ways: either he is awkward and it makes for viral clip gold, or we see a more grown-up side to the former teen star. Either way, his naivete would leave room for the contestants to shine.

Dan Aykroyd

Who you gonna call? Aykroyd would bring a certain humour and warmth to the set. Known for being quirky and niche in his knowledge (he’s big into the supernatural, no surprise), he could also be a role model for neuro-divergent people (in 2013 he revealed he was diagnosed with Asperger’s). A well-rounded contender, he’s got the father-figure thing down from My Stepmother is an Alien, and brings with him the air of science from Ghostbusters and the undeniable cool of The Blues Brothers.

Lilly Singh

Although her NBC late-night run was short but sweet, she is an absolute force as a host and every game segment on a A Little Late with Lilly Singh was a riot. Can we imagine a world where Jeopardy! is hosted with a dash of Scarborough-style humour? Why, yes we can.

Julie Snyder

It’s been a while since French Canada had a crossover star. Maybe Jeopardy! could change that. Synder hosted Le Banquier, the highest-rated game show ever in Quebec history. After a string of hardships – including a high-profile divorce from media mogul Pierre Karl Péladeau and near bankruptcy – she’s fully moved on and deserves a win.

Rick Mercer

Is Jeopardy! ready for smarts and sass? The same rapid fire East Coast energy that made the Newfoundlander and his The Rick Mercer Report so popular would admittedly be hard to contain behind a podium. Perhaps instead of that famous final Jeopardy! tune they could cut to one of Mercer’s famous rants.

K-os

The lyrics from this Canadian hitmaker have always championed the quest for knowledge – and showmanship is showmanship no matter what type of MC you are. The producers could introduce a new segment where if someone regained the lead a quick celebratory dance break to Man I Used to Be would be in order.

Jesse Allen

A current host on CTV’s The Social, Allen can always be counted on for an appropriate joke and a down-to-earth opinion, dissolving the need for perfection. Incredibly relatable, she teaches viewers something new everyday with a palpable kindness. What more could you want in a Jeopardy! host?

