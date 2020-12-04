 Skip to main content
Opinion

Your Honor, a new thriller, is just one item on a standout weekend TV schedule

John Doyle
John DoyleTelevision critic
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bryan Cranston stars as Judge Michael Desiato in Your Honor.

Skip Bolen/Showtime / Crave

Sometimes, as recent examples such as The Undoing have shown, a story about lies and guilt is your best bet for intensity and distraction. This weekend, a first-rate guilt-opera about a powerful man put under intense pressure starts. Plus, there’s an excellent look at the role of the U.S. vice-president, a holiday treat and an intensely powerful, brace-yourself documentary on a part of the Second World War that’s been forgotten.

Your Honor (Sunday, Crave/Showtime 10 p.m.) starts superbly. That start is a little masterclass in prestige-popcorn TV. Mystery and anxiety mix in a way that’s both grave and grabby. We are in New Orleans, and a mysterious figure is out running, stopping at one point to gaze into one particular house. Next we see a young man, Adam (Hunter Doohan), set out on a drive to leave some flowers to honour the death of a woman, and the viewer thinks it’s his mom.

Binge-watching guide: The recent shows you need to catch up on, all available to stream

We’re talking New Orleans and strange vibes here, so the young man gets flustered, has an asthma attack and collides with a guy on a motorcycle. The accident scene is exquisitely, slowly enacted, not a single frame of it wasted or unnecessary. Then, Adam flees. Then he tells his dad what happened. Dad is, it turns out, that mysterious running figure and also a judge, the guy you call “your honour.” He’s a good judge, a moral man – we see his goodness – and he wants Adam to talk to the cops and confess to manslaughter. All good.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Hope Davis and Michael Stuhlbarg give excellent performances as a mafioso and his wife.

Skip Bolen/Showtime / Crave

Then the dad, Judge Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston) realizes the victim is the son of local Mafioso Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg) and pulls his son out of the legal wrangle. He’s aiming for coverup and evasion. This good man enters into deceit to save his son. It’s a great, tight premise (Peter Moffat adapting the Israeli series Kvodo), and there is a lot of fine acting here. Cranston is great at this stuff; Stuhlbarg is exceptional as the furious crime boss, and Hope Davis is magnificent as his wife.

The series is all shades of grey, literally in its visuals and thematically. It’s a tangled web about privilege, and there is tremendous tension. There are 10 episodes; the early going is good and recommended, but the worry is that those 10 might stretch the story too far.

Also airing this weekend

President in Waiting (Saturday, CCN 9 p.m.) is a CNN documentary study of the role of the U.S. vice-president. It’s very, very good and filled with insights and anecdotes from a long list of interviewees, including most living former VPs and presidents. It opens with a quote from Will Rogers: “The man with the best job in the country is the vice-president. All he has to do is get up every morning and say, ‘How is the president?’” Then Walter Mondale says, almost sighing, “Not a lot of thought was given to the role of the vice-president.” And that point is underlined often; it’s ill-defined in the U.S. Constitution. We hear Dick Cheney on working with George W. Bush and Bush talking about Cheney. Cheney recalls Bush saying to the cabinet, “How many people here agree with Dick?” Nobody put their hand up.

Open this photo in gallery

Joe Biden interviewed in CNN's President In Waiting.

CNN

We’re told Lyndon Johnson had “a miserable time in the job” as Bobby Kennedy tried often to undermine him. We see LBJ, when president, snarling on the phone at Hubert Humphrey, “You talked when you shoulda been listening!” Mike Pence isn’t in it much but claims, “The president writes the job description.” Packed with delicious detail, it’s a must-see for anyone with more than a superficial interest in U.S. politics.

Open this photo in gallery

The Fence tells the story of the Battle of Hong Kong, an overlooked chapter in Second World War history.

documentary Channel

The Fence (Sunday, documentary Channel 9 p.m.) premieres to commemorate the anniversary of the beginning of the Battle of Hong Kong on Dec. 8, 1941, in which Japanese forces attacked Allied soldiers defending Hong Kong. It is one of the most powerful documentaries of the year, easily. About 2,000 Canadian troops were in Hong Kong when the Japanese army came; there was one savage battle, and most were interned. One veteran says, “People didn’t know anything about us for four years, whether we were all dead or what had happened.” Survival was their battle under horrendous conditions and ceaseless ill-treatment. Canadian filmmaker Viveka Melki does an astounding job, delving deep into a painful history and explaining how a revisionist-history movement in Japan tries to erase this particular portion of the past.

Open this photo in gallery

Dolly Parton's Christmas special A Holly Dolly Christmas airs on Dec. 6.

Best Possible Screen Grab/CBS via AP

It’s a lot of serious material this weekend, but note this – A Holly Dolly Christmas (Sunday, CBS, 8:30 p.m.) also airs. The iconic entertainer, and current hero, Dolly Parton, “shares the spirit of the holidays in a special filled with joy and holiday cheer.” Dolly performs both powerful hymns and light-hearted classics.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter, with film, TV and streaming reviews and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies