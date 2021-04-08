 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
offer ends april 20
save over $140
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Theatre Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Review

Do you miss Succession? Watch Hannah Moscovitch’s Post-Democracy for another sordid succession saga

J. Kelly Nestruck
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Kristian Jordan, Alicia Johnston in Hannah Moscovitch’s Post-Democracy at Prairie Theatre Exchange.

LEIF NORMAN/Prairie Theatre Exchange

  • Title: Post-Democracy
  • Written by: Hannah Moscovitch
  • Director: Thomas Morgan Jones
  • Actors: Kristian Jordan, Arne MacPherson, Stephanie Sy, Alicia Johnston
  • Company: Prairie Theatre Exchange
  • City: Winnipeg
  • Streaming: At pte.mb.ca to April 25, 2021

Critic’s Pick

Imagine working for over a decade on a play about leadership succession at a family-controlled corporation complicated by a sexual-harassment scandal – and then HBO coming along and premiering Succession first. Bad timing, right?

Another way to look at it is that Hannah Moscovitch’s Post-Democracy – which she was first commissioned to write in 2007 – is finally having its world premiere at the perfect moment, as fans of that television series on a similar subject are stuck at home waiting for Season 3 and hungry for more.

Story continues below advertisement

Post-Democracy, a short, sharp stab at the 1 per cent and systemic sexism and racism in corporate environments, is available this month as a “digital production” from Winnipeg’s Prairie Theatre Exchange. It’s essentially a quality recording of a stage production that hasn’t yet been able to meet a live, in-person audience.

An unnamed corporation’s CEO Bill (Arne MacPherson) and COO Lee (Kristian Jordan), who is also a distant relative of Bill’s, are in an undisclosed South American location mulling over the details of the possible purchase of a local manufacturer.

Meanwhile, back in their company’s country of origin (left vague), an online news outlet has broken the story of their brand manager’s sexual harassment of his executive assistant.

CFO Justine (Stephanie Sy), who also happens to be Bill’s daughter, is appalled by what this says about the work culture at her family business – and is very vocal about Lee’s role in fostering its toxicity.

Shannon (Alicia Johnston), the other female company employee on this trip abroad, doesn’t have the same luxury to be outraged; she has no three-letter job title, no blood connections to its leadership – and her main role seems to be damage control.

Open this photo in gallery

Jordan, Stephanie Sy, Arne MacPherson and Johnston.

LEIF NORMAN/Prairie Theatre Exchange

While there are certainly similarities with Succession (whose writer room is stacked with playwrights such as Lucy Prebble and Alice Birch), Post-Democracy differs most obviously in tone. Moscovitch’s plays are not without streaks of dark humour, but they’re not exactly laugh-out-loud affairs.

You could imagine this play creating great discomfort in a live audience and pitting pockets of spectators against one another with their differing reactions to each revelation – in the vein of Adam Lazarus’s provocative solo show Daughter.

Story continues below advertisement

The central unsettling figure in Post-Democracy is Lee – who was sent a nighttime visitor by the company he wants to acquire on the night he arrived, with whom he had an encounter about which we gradually learn more and more disturbing details. (I’m being coy even though the show’s unambiguous audience advisories are not.)

This awful human being is a gift for a male actor – a Mamettian figure uncomfortable in articulating thoughts unless they are profane outbursts of his id. Jordan gives a performance that dances between guilt-riddled and defensive, abetted by a mop of hair that his character ties up in a little ponytail during meetings, then hides under when he’s revealing his true self.

But Post-Democracy ultimately exposes hypocrisy in each character – exploring what they remain silent about, or ultimately decide to be silent about, and why.

It is a gift of the pandemic for this theatre critic, long rooted in Toronto, to have the ability to regularly drop in on the strong theatre talent based in Winnipeg through streaming or live productions; Manitoba has let its stage actors practise their craft safely, unlike Ontario. It was great to be reacquainted with the soulful work of MacPherson here in particular.

Many of Moscovitch’s plays have a structure in which a central figure delivers a monologue, from which scenes branch out. Not here: Post-Democracy is more traditionally drawn with characters talking to each other in rooms (or ignoring others talking as they stare at their phones).

There’s a hint of expressionism in Thomas Morgan Jones’s staging, however, with each of the four characters occupying their own elevated platform designed by Brian Perchaluk.

Story continues below advertisement

This has been done to make the staging and filming of the play safer during a pandemic, but is an appealing aesthetic on its own. I think it would have been more interesting for Jones to lean into that in the one scene that involved physical contact, rather than work around it with odd filming angles and close-ups.

While Moscovitch’s name will be enough for most theatre-goers to tune in, perhaps the Succession link will attract others to take in this sordid saga. In the often new-adverse arena of theatre, as in the business world, there can be benefits to being second to market.

In the interest of consistency across all critics’ reviews, The Globe has eliminated its star-rating system in film and theatre to align with coverage of music, books, visual arts and dance. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a critic’s pick designation across all coverage. (Television reviews, typically based on an incomplete season, are exempt.)

Keep up to date with the weekly Nestruck on Theatre newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies