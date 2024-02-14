Jane Mactaggart, President & Chief Executive Officer, Tundra Oil & Gas is pleased to announce the appointment of Abhy Pandey as Vice President, Strategic Planning & Business Development.
Mr. Pandey joined Tundra in 2014, holding progressive roles, most recently as Director, Carbon Management and Strategic Planning, prior to this latest appointment.
Abhy brings almost twenty years of experience, including his start with Encana focused on regions in Alberta and Northeast British Columbia, and his time spent at Glencoe Resources as a Production Engineer.
Abhy is a graduate of the University of Saskatchewan where he completed his Engineering degree in Chemical Engineering. He is also a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA).
Tundra Oil & Gas is a wholly-owned business of Winnipeg-based James Richardson & Sons, Limited. Tundra commenced operations in January 1980 and currently produces 38,000 barrels of light crude oil per day. Tundra’s core properties are located within the Williston Basin in southwest Manitoba and southeast Saskatchewan.