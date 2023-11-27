The Institute of Corporate Directors welcomes Bob Armstrong, ICD.D, Vancouver, BC to the Board of Directors.
Bob Armstrong is a seasoned executive and corporate director with a keen understanding of technology, finances, communication skills and governance.
Bob is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of B.C. and received his ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.
He is the Chair of Coast Capital and the Chris Spencer Foundation, serves on the Rocky Mountaineer, Ballet BC and Invest Vancouver boards, and is an active member of Social Venture Partners.
Established in 1981, the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) is a not-for-profit, member-based organization representing Canadian directors and boards across the for-profit and not-for-profit sectors, credit unions and Crown Corporations.
As Canada’s largest director community, the ICD creates forums for dialogue, hosts networking opportunities and provides access to world-class resources for more than 17,300 members and a network of 11 Chapters. Members who successfully complete the ICD-Rotman Directors Education Program (DEP) and ICD-led examination process earn the highly recognized ICD.D designation.
LEARN MORE ABOUT THE ICD AT ICD.CA.