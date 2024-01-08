Salvatore (Sal) Iacono, President and Chief Executive Officer, of Cadillac Fairview (CF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Salpeter as Executive Vice President, Development.
In his new role, Brian is responsible for the leadership of CF’s Development team, including the strategic planning, financial returns and execution of its residential, industrial, retail, office and mixed-use development platform.
Brian joined CF in 2015 as Senior Vice President, Development and since that time has worked on many residential, retail, office, and mixed-use projects, including Tour Deloitte, the three Tour des Canadiens residential towers, and most recently, the company’s first residential rental project at CF Rideau Centre in Ottawa. Prior to joining CF, Brian was a partner at the law firm, Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg in Montreal.
Brian is a graduate of McGill University, where he holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science, as well as law degrees (B.C.L. and LL.B.). He is also a graduate of the Harvard University Graduate School of Design’s Advanced Management Development Program in Real Estate.
About Cadillac Fairview
Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi- family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.
Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, with assets under management of $30 billion, CF manages over 35 million square feet of leasable space at 68 landmark properties across Canada, including Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.
Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future.