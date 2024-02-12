Hartley T. Richardson, Executive Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer of James Richardson & Sons, Limited, is pleased to announce the election of Caralyn Bennett and John Rossall to the Board of Directors of Tundra Oil & Gas Limited.
Prior to her retirement in 2023, Ms. Bennett was Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of GLJ Ltd., a Canadian energy consulting firm. She has over 30 years of energy industry experience in petroleum reserves analysis, enhanced recovery and resource governance, business strategy, emerging technology, and energy decarbonization and transition.
Ms. Bennett currently serves on the board of directors of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. and Acceleware Ltd. She has also contributed to the boards and committees of a number of advisory and energy industry organizations, including service as the President of the Canadian Heavy Oil Association, the Co-Chair of the Canadian Society of Evolving Energy, and a committee member of the Petroleum Advisory Committee to the Alberta Securities Commission.
A professional engineer, Ms. Bennett holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree (Honours) in Geological Engineering from the University of Waterloo, and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA).
Tundra Oil & Gas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Winnipeg-based James Richardson & Sons, Limited. Tundra commenced operations in January 1980 and currently produces 38,000 barrels of light crude oil per day. Tundra’s core properties are located within the Williston Basin in southwest Manitoba and southeast Saskatchewan.