Dave Filipchuk, PCL President and CEO, is pleased to announce the following appointment to our senior leadership team.
Chris Gower is appointed to Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Gower has been with PCL for 28 years and previously led the organization’s buildings division in Canada, the United States and Australia. As a member of PCL’s Office of the CEO and board of directors, Chris led PCL’s entrance into the solar business and has provided leadership over many iconic projects across North America. Gower completed the executive program at Stanford University and is an alumnus of Fanshawe College. He is a CCA Gold Seal certified estimator and project manager and was recognized as one of Canada’s Top 40 under 40 leaders.