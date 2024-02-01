Skip to main content
Content By: USC Consulting Group
David W. Shouldice, Chief Executive Officer, USC Consulting Group

USC Consulting Group is proud to announce the appointment of David W. Shouldice to Chief Executive Officer. A native of Toronto and 38 year veteran with USC, David is a strategic thinker that uses his analytical and leadership skills to help focus organizations on critical core goals and issues to drive positive change.

David takes over the 55 year operations management consulting firm after successfully leading its sales and analysis efforts as a Senior Partner and heading up the Mining & Metals practice.

