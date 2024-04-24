Isabelle Hudon, president and CEO of BDC, is pleased to welcome Diane Lafontaine as Chief, Corporate Strategy and Stakeholder Engagement Officer. Her contributions will further strengthen BDC’s support for Canadian SMEs.
Bringing over 25 years of experience in different leadership roles, half of which were spent in the financial sector, Diane Lafontaine takes the helm of BDC’s corporate strategy and stakeholder engagement. Her mandate will be to increase BDC’s reach and relevance, not only among entrepreneurs, but also within the Canadian business ecosystem where BDC plays a complementary role. To achieve this objective, she will be called upon to leverage her great mobilization skills to position BDC as an essential partner for all stakeholders, including different levels of government, and the public. She comes to BDC from Fonds de solidarité FTQ, where she was a member of the Executive Committee and held the position of Vice President, Communications and Marketing. During this tenure, Diane had a varied portfolio of responsibilities that included market positioning strategy, stakeholder relations including for government, media, and shareholders, and she also oversaw the organization’s Strategic Steering Committee.
BDC is the bank for Canadian entrepreneurs. It provides access to financing and advisory services to help Canadian businesses grow and succeed. Its investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions. For more information, visit bdc.ca.