The year 2024 marks new leadership at Bennett Jones with Dominique Hussey as Chief Executive Officer.
Dominique is responsible for the executive management and operation of the firm, and execution of the firm strategy across all seven offices. She is a member of the Partnership Board for which she has served as Lead Director and was Vice Chair and Toronto Managing Partner. She leads the firm’s Intellectual Property Litigation group.
Dominique is one of the top IP litigators and advisors in Canada. Her practice involves all aspects of IP litigation and dispute resolution. She is the President of The Advocates’ Society, a 5,500-member national organization of litigators. Prior to joining Bennett Jones, Dominique practised in high-stakes pharmaceutical patent litigation in New York. She will continue to practice and serve clients in her role as CEO.
Bennett Jones is one of Canada’s premier business law firms and home to more than 500 lawyers and business advisors.