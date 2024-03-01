Beedie is thrilled to announce the appointment of Elliott Altberg as Executive Vice-President, Eastern Canada. Elliott will be responsible for leading our Toronto office in all facets of our operations in the region.
Elliott joins Beedie with almost 20 years and more than $80 billion of transaction experience in real estate capital markets, private equity/pension fund investments, property brokerage, and corporate mergers and acquisitions at some of the most pre-eminent real estate and investment banking firms in North America. Most recently, Elliott was a partner and Head of Investments at Crestpoint Real Estate Investments, Ltd.
Elliott is also involved in the community and an active committee member of the Hold’em for Life Charity Challenge, an entirely volunteer-run, non-profit organization that has raised more than $47 million to-date to fund cancer research.
Beedie is a Canadian leader in real estate development, investment, and property management. Comprised of four separate brands, Beedie Industrial, Beedie Construction, Beedie Living, and Beedie Capital, Beedie prides itself on creating beautiful spaces where people love to live and work.