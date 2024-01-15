Frédéric Martel appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Claridge Inc.
Stephen Bronfman, Executive Chairman of Claridge Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Frédéric Martel as President and Chief Executive Officer. Frédéric took office January 1, 2024, succeeding Pierre Boivin, who will continue to serve as Vice-Chairman of the Board and Special Advisor.
Frédéric has over 20 years’ experience in capital markets and portfolio management, including traditional and alternative asset classes. He joined Claridge Inc. in 2005 and has led investments in private companies in a broad range of industries. He has also steered the creation and the management of Claridge’s strategic investment partnerships in several industry sectors. As Chief Investment Officer since 2015, he led Claridge’s overall investment activities and was responsible for asset allocation and risk management.
Before joining Claridge, he worked in Desjardins Securities’ corporate finance group, where he handled many mandates, including public equity offerings, private placements, and mergers and acquisitions. He started his career as an engineer in the telecommunications sector.
Frédéric sits on the boards of several portfolio companies. He is also strongly engaged in the community and sits on the boards of the CHU Ste-Justine Foundation and Montréal International, as well as on the investment committees of several other foundations.
He holds an MBA from McGill University and a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Université du Québec à Chicoutimi.
About Claridge
Claridge is a Montreal-based private investment firm that represents the interests of the Stephen Bronfman family and is dedicated to long-term capital optimization. Claridge is actively involved in managing a diverse portfolio of investments in private companies and third-party funds in a broad range of industries worldwide. As a strategic financial investor, its direct equity holdings span industry sectors such as food, technology, entertainment, and real estate. Focusing on small and medium-sized businesses, Claridge works in partnership with their management to drive their growth.