Isabelle Hudon, president and CEO of BDC, is pleased to welcome Geneviève Bouthillier as Senior Vice President, Growth and Impact Investments. Her contributions will further strengthen BDC’s support for Canadian SMEs.
A passionate leader and strategist, Geneviève Bouthillier now leads BDC Capital’s direct investment function focused on growth, including the Climate Technology Fund, as well as building a pillar around impact investments targeting underrepresented entrepreneurs. She brings more than 20 years of experience in the field of finance, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate financing. Prior to joining BDC, she served as Vice-President, Medium Private Enterprises at the Caisse de dépôt et placement of Quebec, where she oversaw the capital deployment and value creation strategy for medium-sized businesses. She also led the Ambition ME initiative, a suite of financing solutions and support services for Québec mid-market companies. She was also the Deputy Chief Investment Officer at Fondaction, a fund worth more than C$2.5 billion.
