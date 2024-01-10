Symcor and its Board of Directors are pleased to announce the appointment of Holger Kormann as President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Chameli Naraine, who has held the position since 2011.
Mr. Kormann will lead Symcor into the next phase of growth, retaining a focus on enabling secure data exchanges to support its clients’ digital transformation. Building on the company’s core foundation of service excellence and security, he will help the organization navigate the evolving market landscape to ensure that Symcor remains at the forefront of delivering innovative and trusted solutions.
With over two decades of industry experience, Mr. Kormann’s career spans across technology, operations, and sales, underscored by a track record of shaping successful business strategies, driving growth, and building dedicated teams that deliver results. He joins Symcor from ADP Canada, where he served as President for eight years. Previously, Mr. Kormann held progressively senior positions at organizations including Atos International and Siemens.
Mr. Kormann has a Bachelor of Applied Sciences degree from the Hamburg University of Applied Sciences and an MBA from the University of Hamburg in Germany.
Symcor enables secure data exchanges and critical business processes that help clients succeed in an evolving digital world.