The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is pleased to announce the nomination of Janice Myers of Ottawa, Ontario as its new Chief Executive Officer.
She brings more than 20 years of experience in leadership of real estate boards, recently as CEO at the Ottawa Real Estate Board and prior as Executive Director of the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board. Myers has dedicated more than 25 years of her career to the not-for-profit sector, and is currently Vice Chair of World Animal Protection Canada.
CREA works on behalf of more than 160,000 REALTORS® who contribute to the economic and social well-being of communities across Canada. Together they advocate for property owners, buyers and sellers.
REALTOR®. Member of The Canadian Real Estate Association and more.