The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Gascon to the position of President and CEO.
Pursuing a remarkable career in the marine industry, Julie Gascon held a number of strategic positions with Transport Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard, including Director General, Marine Safety and Security with Transport Canada and Director General, Operations with the Canadian Coast Guard, as well as President and CEO of the Pacific Pilotage Authority, prior to joining the MPA. Julie Gascon holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Montreal (HEC Montréal) and a Bachelor of Technology in Nautical Sciences from the University College of Cape Breton. She took the helm at the Port of Montreal, Eastern Canada’s largest container port, on February 12, 2024.