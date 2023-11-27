The Institute of Corporate Directors welcomes Mary-Ann Bell, Montreal, QC to the Board of Directors.
Mary-Ann Bell is an engineer and corporate director with more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications sector.
Mary-Ann also completed the corporate governance certification from the Collège des administrateurs de sociétés.
Mary-Ann is a director of Cogeco Inc., Cogeco Communications, AtkinsRéalis (former SNC-Lavalin) and mdf commerce inc. In addition to these public company memberships, she is a director of the Institute for Governance of Private and Public Organizations and chairs its audit committee.
Established in 1981, the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) is a not-for-profit, member-based organization representing Canadian directors and boards across the for-profit and not-for-profit sectors, credit unions and Crown Corporations.
As Canada’s largest director community, the ICD creates forums for dialogue, hosts networking opportunities and provides access to world-class resources for more than 17,300 members and a network of 11 Chapters. Members who successfully complete the ICD-Rotman Directors Education Program (DEP) and ICD-led examination process earn the highly recognized ICD.D designation.
LEARN MORE ABOUT THE ICD AT ICD.CA.