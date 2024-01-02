Greg Ebel, President & CEO, Enbridge Inc., is pleased to announce the following appointment:
Reggie Hedgebeth, Executive Vice President, External Affairs and Chief Legal Officer, will oversee the Company’s Law, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Corporate Security and Aviation functions.
Reggie brings extensive knowledge and experience working in various senior legal roles over his career. This includes serving as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for Spectra Energy, which merged with Enbridge in 2017. Prior to joining Enbridge, Reggie was Chief Legal Officer at Capital Group, home of the American Funds, with operations in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia. Reggie also served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer for Marathon Oil Corporation.
Reggie holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Penn State University and a doctor of jurisprudence from Harvard Law School.