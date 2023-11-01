Cadillac Fairview’s (CF) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Salvatore (Sal) Iacono as President and Chief Executive Officer.
Having most recently served as Executive Vice President, Operations, Sal is a widely respected leader who has more than three decades of relevant experience. He first joined CF in 2008 as Senior Vice President, Development, overseeing all activity in the Eastern provinces. In 2015, Sal joined the Executive Team as Executive Vice President, Investments, overseeing the company’s global investments activities.
Sal holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Concordia University and a Master of Business Administration from McGill University.
About Cadillac Fairview
Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multifamily residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.
Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, with assets under management of $30 billion, CF manages over 35 million square feet of leasable space at 68 landmark properties across Canada, including Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.
Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future.