Dave Filipchuk, PCL President and CEO, is pleased to announce the following appointment to our senior leadership team.
Todd Craigen is appointed to COO and President, Corporate Services. Craigen has been with PCL for 27 years, most recently President, Eastern Canada. In this new role, Todd will continue to oversee the Toronto and Solar districts and take on responsibility for corporate services departments including business technology, human resources, professional development, integrated construction services, and marketing and communications. Todd studied architectural engineering at the Saskatchewan Institute of Applied Science and Technology and is Gold Seal certified in project management by the CCA.