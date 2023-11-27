The Institute of Corporate Directors welcomes Tom Woods, ICD.D, Toronto, ON to the Board of Directors.
Tom Woods spent his career with CIBC and Wood Gundy advising companies raising financing in the capital markets and undergoing mergers and acquisitions.
Tom serves on the boards of Bank of America Corp., Merrill Lynch International, Alberta Investment Management Corp., St. Michael’s Hospital Foundation, and the University of Toronto College of Electors.
Tom previously served as Chair of Hydro One Limited, Unity Health Toronto, and Covenant House Toronto and on the boards of TMX Group Inc., Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd., DBRS Ltd., Covenant House International, and the Canadian Opera Co.
Established in 1981, the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) is a not-for-profit, member-based organization representing Canadian directors and boards across the for-profit and not-for-profit sectors, credit unions and Crown Corporations.
As Canada’s largest director community, the ICD creates forums for dialogue, hosts networking opportunities and provides access to world-class resources for more than 17,300 members and a network of 11 Chapters. Members who successfully complete the ICD-Rotman Directors Education Program (DEP) and ICD-led examination process earn the highly recognized ICD.D designation.
LEARN MORE ABOUT THE ICD AT ICD.CA.