Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming ubiquitous, with applications that touch the lives of all age groups. When children interact with AI, for example, by having questions answered by Alexa, receiving recommendations on what shows to watch, or engaging with smartphone applications, parents may wonder about potential impacts both now and in the future.
Among the most common concerns about AI are privacy and data protection. Other considerations are whether children might develop a dependency on AI to assist them with tasks and get in the way of critical, independent thinking.
Cam Linke, CEO at the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii), welcomes this discussion and advocates for instilling the knowledge and skills that can allow Canadians to navigate an increasingly AI-driven world effectively.
“The AI literacy and education piece is really important for us at Amii, and we want to reach as wide an audience as possible,” he says. “We believe that parents should have these conversations around AI, and explore questions about AI in Snapchat, for example, with their kids.”
By pointing out the source of information – and the role of AI in technology applications – parents can inspire their children to reflect on their experiences, says Mr. Linke. “We could ask questions like, ‘What do you think about this? What does it mean? How does it make you feel?’ And this could lead to looking at risks or challenges and at how children can interact with AI in a safe and constructive manner.”
Discussions around technology – and where it could be good or bad – can empower parents with the information they need to ensure their kids will thrive in a tech-driven world.
To help parents understand the importance of AI literacy education, Amii is presenting a free 45-minute webinar hosted by Mr. Linke. The first interactive online session of Parenting in the Era of AI will be held on November 2 at 10:30 a.m. (MT).
