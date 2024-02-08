Grant program strengthens communities and services for autistic individuals and their families
Sierra L. learned that modest investments yield profound impacts when she took part in the Canada Community Inclusion Project (CCIP) Micro-Grant Program. This grant is funded in part by Canada Service Corps and is run by Autism Speaks Canada.
Sierra is a Métis mother of a four-year-old autistic child and is committed to promoting autism understanding and acceptance in her northern Ontario community of Kapuskasing. She developed a project to help a range of public and private establishments make their spaces more inclusive and accessible for autistic individuals and their families by providing them with “sensory support kits.” She applied to Autism Speaks Canada and received full funding from the CCIP Micro-Grant Program to bring her vision to life.
The CCIP Micro-Grant Program is open to Indigenous and underserved youth aged 15-30. The grants of up to $5,000 are awarded to projects that promote principles of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Access (IDEA), extend the work of community partnerships, and enhance services and quality of life for autistic individuals.
“We are so pleased with youth participation in the CCIP Micro-Grant Program. We are amazed at the commitment and passion of grant recipients towards fostering a culture of inclusion, diversity, equity and access. Each grant recipient truly embraced the uniqueness of autistic individuals, across the spectrum, throughout the lifespan, and showcased an appreciation for intersectional experiences within the autism community,” says Sarah Ahmed, director of marketing and communications for the organization. “These grants are great learning opportunities for youth participants as we offer mentorship, training and professional development to each recipient. We are thankful to the Canada Service Corps for their funding. With programs like this, we remain committed to creating an inclusive Canada for autistic people throughout their lifespan.”
The CCIP Micro-Grant Program is funded in part by Canada Service Corps, a federal organization designed to support a national movement that encourages youth to volunteer their time and efforts to give back to their communities. Canada Service Corps funds organizations to disburse micro-grants to youth to help them lead small-scale and innovative community service projects that they have conceived. The funding gives youth opportunities to effect change in their communities while developing their leadership, planning and budgeting skills.
(The sensory support kits) opened up the participation of autistics and their families in more aspects of their community life.— Sierra L. Kapuskasing, Ontario
Sierra distributed 40 sensory support kits to fire departments, childcare operations, libraries, health centres, vaccine clinics, hairdressers, restaurants and more establishments across Kapuskasing. The kits are backpacks filled with tactile and sensory items that can help turn spaces into “calm corners” – giving autistic individuals tools to manage their sensory sensitivities. Sensory issues are common in people with autism. While each autistic person is unique, sensory inputs that can be overwhelming include sights, sounds, smells, touch and taste.
Tactile and sensory items can be comforting to an autistic individual, helping them to self-regulate and remain calm in an emotional or stressful situation. Sierra recognized that many establishments didn’t have the knowledge and it wasn’t part of their budgets to acquire such sensory supports. Her project gave her the means to overcome both these challenges.
“This grant allowed me to provide a variety of establishments across many different sectors with sensory support kits at no cost to them,” says Sierra. “That opened up the participation of autistics and their families in more aspects of their community life. And it has made the community more knowledgeable about sensory needs and the purpose and use of these kits.”
Sierra’s project has garnered immense gratitude from the community and enthusiasm for expansion. She has positively influenced over 250 people in her community. Her impact continues to grow as she participates in various community events, offering “calm corners” equipped with sensory support kits. Her dedication and passion for making a difference are truly inspiring.
Applications for the CCIP Micro-Grant Program remain open until February 15, 2024. Youth aged 15-30 are encouraged to apply. To learn more and apply, go to autismspeaks.ca/ccip-micro-grant-program.
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications with Autism Speaks Canada. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.