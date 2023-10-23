Canadian auto dealerships looking to enhance their competitive edge in a tight market should consider the benefits of a digital transformation of their business, says Chris Schaufele, national leader, Dealerships with MNP, one of Canada’s leading professional services firms.
“The good news is that the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP) can provide your dealership with up to $15,000 in government grant money through the Boost Your Business Technology program to offset the cost of working with a digital adviser to investigate your options and create a digital transformation plan,” says Mr. Schaufele. “It’s ideal for small to mid-sized dealerships looking to become more competitive and profitable through the strategic use of digital technologies.”
In addition, he points out that the CDAP program can provide access to up to $100,000 in interest-free loans to implement the recommendations of the dealership’s plan.
“CDAP funding can help dealerships achieve their needs through the use of technology, including capitalizing on or increasing online sales, staying better connected with customers, managing products and services, conducting cyber security assessments or updates, implementing new customer relationship management systems, or dealership management systems platforms,” says Mr. Schaufele.
MNP’s digital team can help dealers in all aspects of the CDAP journey, from grant eligibility assessment, grant application support, conducting a business needs assessment, reviewing solutions and options, and building a technology strategy and roadmap, he says.
“Developing your strategic plan and roadmap are just the beginning,” adds Mr. Schaufele. “You also need to execute throughout your transformation journey – and that’s the support MNP’s team of digital transformation architects can provide to help dealers modernize and optimize their business technology.”
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.