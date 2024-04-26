Equipping graduates in multiple fields to compete in a world being transformed by AI

As artificial intelligence (AI) cascades through more and more industries and sectors in our society, Humber College is developing multiple opportunities for learners to gain a competitive advantage in the AI-transformed world. One of the largest polytechnics in Canada, Humber College is bolstering its technology programs to meet the growing demand for skilled AI designers and builders, while also incorporating AI elements in a wide range of programs outside the traditionally technical fields. Humber is also exploring new teaching methods that use AI to optimize learners’ experiences.
Delivering a polytechnic model of education means that the school’s programs are career-focused and responsive to changes in competitive global job markets.
As a component of its policies on academic integrity, the college has developed the Humber Statement on Artificial Intelligence1, which includes a commitment “to supporting students, faculty and staff to develop the digital fluency skills to participate effectively, responsibly and ethically in AI-enhanced workplaces.”
Understanding the value of AI tools – and their limitations and risks – is an increasingly critical component of digital literacy, says Francis Syms, P.Eng., associate dean of Information & Communications Technology (ICT) in Humber’s Faculty of Applied Sciences & Technology.
“While not everyone will become a technology specialist crafting AI applications, it’s important to recognize that AI will impact all professions,” says Mr. Syms. “And everyone will benefit from learning about its capabilities and impacts.”
For the ICT specialists, Humber offers a graduate certificate in Artificial Intelligence with Machine Learning, a program started two years ago that continues to grow in popularity. “People completing this program will enter the workforce with the capacity to create the next-generation of AI tools with customization for multiple fields.”
Artificial Intelligence as a STEAM enabler
As more non-technical fields change through AI applications, Humber is bringing AI into a growing number of academic programs. These include graphic arts and marketing, business and finance, and the health sciences. The concept of STEAM, the integration of the arts into the disciplines of math, sciences and engineering, is strengthened by AI and other bridging technologies.
“We are putting careful thought into how we integrate AI across the board. For example, we understand that artificial intelligence presents a convergent space for the creative arts,” says Mr. Syms. “Generative AI tools like ChatGPT have the potential to help creators do their jobs more efficiently and enhance their practice.”
At the same time, he says, people are still nervous about these tools and trying to figure out how to use them without losing their agency and minimizing their contributions to the creative product.
“That’s why it’s key to bring AI into as many programs as possible. It can’t just be the technicians and engineers solving the challenges associated with AI. The artists and creators need to be at the table too.”
Francis Syms
" While not everyone will become a technology specialist crafting AI applications, it’s important to recognize that AI will impact all professions. And everyone will benefit from learning about its capabilities and impacts.
Associate Dean, Information & Communications Technology, Humber College
Some Humber programs are incorporating AI into fields requiring analysis of large data sets and related decision-making. These include two Ontario Graduate Certificate programs: Clinical Bioinformatics in the Faculty of Health, and Wellness and Business Insights and Analytics in the Longo Faculty of Business.
Artificial intelligence also has key impacts on cybersecurity, and the ICT department is expanding the mandate of the Humber Digital Technology Hub to include more AI support. The Hub offers small and medium-sized enterprises and non-profits free cybersecurity assessments and advice from Humber faculty and students, and now AI is to be included in a more extensive way.
Inclusion drives Humber’s AI philosophy
Humber is also developing more educational “pathways” to expand the pool of learners who can access programs that build skills in AI and related technology areas, Mr. Syms explains. These pathways further build collaborations that merge arts and technological careers.
“For example, our Information Technology Solutions program is open to people with any bachelor’s degree, with no technical skills required. We have applicants with bachelor’s degrees in arts, music and business administration.”
Humber is also developing programming to bring new types of learners into the Artificial Intelligence with Machine Learning program. “Think about someone who may have used AI tools in their field and is now interested in building those tools. We are developing bridge programming to help them acquire the needed skills.”
Humber is committed to supporting everyone to pursue their educational goals, Mr. Syms says.
“We don’t want to leave any learner behind – whether they want to upskill or move into a new field.” And when it comes to AI, this inclusionary philosophy is vital.
“Expanding knowledge of AI is so important in our transforming world. We continue to look for ways to integrate AI as a growth multiplier for our learners, to give them that edge to compete in a broad range of careers.”
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.