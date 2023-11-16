Lory and Lynn Jung are making the world better, one tossed can at a time.
The couple, who have been married 43 years, spend at least one full day a week riding their bikes – to reduce their carbon footprint – around routes near their home in Delta, B.C., to collect as many returnable cans as possible. The Jungs then donate the proceeds from their collection to local charities near and dear to their hearts. Among them is VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.
It is a mission they take seriously. They begin the journey early in the morning, before most of us have even awakened for the day, and they often continue until it is starting to get dark. And they have designed custom gear for their bikes to hold their bags.
“And if I see a can on the street, I’ll pick it up. It just adds up. You’d be surprised,” says Lynn.
By adds up, Lynn means they have collected thousands of dollars’ worth of returnable cans over the years. In fact, to date, they have donated over $31,000.
“We also acknowledge that we receive a great deal of support from households along the routes for this charitable endeavour.”
“We don’t keep a dime of this money; it all goes to charity,” says Lory. Even the overhead costs like bike maintenance and repair are all paid for by the Jungs.
In addition to their can collection efforts, Lory and Lynn Jung have also chosen to leave a gift in their wills to charities, including to VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.
By supporting VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, the Jungs are supporting more than hospital care – they are supporting multiple health-care sites across the Vancouver community. Along with other philanthropists, they are putting the latest tools and technology in the hands of world-class medical teams, enabling them to provide the best possible care to save and improve lives.
And Lory knows the importance of this first-hand, having received care at VGH several times.
“Lory and Lynn Jung embody the true meaning of philanthropy, which is the love of humankind and a commitment to contribute,” says Kerry Shillito, associate director of gift and estate planning for VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.
The couple’s generosity is emblematic of the incredible support the Foundation receives from its entire donor community, Ms. Shillito says. “The Jungs are truly inspiring. They cycle rain, snow or shine, no matter what the season, and their dedication demonstrates the power of small, consistent actions to create lasting change.”
Philanthropy drives innovation and transformation
Donations to the Foundation do help create lasting, positive change for health care in British Columbia.
While government funding supports essential infrastructure and services, the donor community is a bridge to elevated levels of excellence, Ms. Shillito says.
“Donations allow us to acquire cutting-edge and life-saving medical equipment, enhance patient care services and expand hospital facilities. Our donors also help us retain and attract the best health-care professionals and leading researchers,” she says. She says strong research resources allow teams to study and cure complex health conditions for the benefit of all British Columbians.

“The commitment of our donors is a testament to the strong bond between our institutions and the community we serve. It’s meaningful to us because it signifies trust, partnership and our shared vision for a healthier and more vibrant community.
Associate Director of Gift and Estate Planning for VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation
“Broadly speaking, philanthropy enhances our delivery of innovation in care and research, and it allows us to create health-care transformation on a scale that wouldn’t otherwise be possible.”
Many legacy donors to VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation are motivated by their personal experience or that of a loved one. “Gifts in wills are often an expression of gratitude for the care they received and for the role that a physician or a health-care team has played in their lives,” Ms. Shillito says. Other supporters are inspired by their belief in the importance of health care in the province and want to ensure its ongoing strength, she says.
A gift with lasting impact
Donors of VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation have many options for expressing their support and gratitude including legacy giving. Bequest gifts or gifts in wills, as the Jungs have donated, are the most common form of legacy gifts, Ms. Shillito says.
A legacy gift often means an individual or family can make a far more substantial donation than they ever could in their lifetime. Depending on financial circumstances, a legacy gift can also provide tax benefits to the estate. The Foundation advises donors to seek counsel from their trusted professional advisers about the options that will best meet their specific needs.
“Legacy giving provides sustainable funding for the future, and that’s incredibly valuable,” Ms. Shillito says. “What is also special about legacy giving is that it’s such a personal commitment. It’s tied to people’s values and beliefs – the legacy they want to leave for the world and for the future.”
Donors Lory and Lynn Jung and others like them are showing how much the community values VGH and its allied health centres, and high-quality health care as a whole, she says.
“The commitment of our donors is a testament to the strong bond between our institutions and the community we serve. It’s meaningful to us because it signifies trust, partnership and our shared vision for a healthier and more vibrant community.”
Meanwhile, the Jungs will continue their neighbourhood cycling treks to collect returnable cans and raise money for VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and other beloved charities.
“I just feel from my heart that I’ve got to do what we do,” says Lynn.
“Why not give back to the community?” adds Lory. “It feels good to be doing it. We just want the money to go to help people.”
For more information, visit vghfoundation.ca/legacy-globe, call 604-790-0989, or e-mail kerry.shillito@vghfoundation.ca
