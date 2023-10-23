Women’s sports have changed dramatically in recent years. The three winners of the Nathalie Cook - Canadian Women & Sport Disruptor Award, presented by TSN/RDS, are being celebrated as Canadian leaders who are courageous gender equity champions in their sports careers and for taking bold action for the greater good of the sports community.
“We are excited to celebrate the recipients of this award,” says Mike Fenton, co-chair of 5 to Watch: Canada’s Sports Business Awards, an event that recognizes five Canadian sports business professionals under 40 who have achieved remarkable success.
“It represents the significant growth taking place in women’s professional sport in Canada. Congratulations to Diana, Jayna and Leah – all leaders who are creating change and opening doors for the next generation.”
This year’s recipients share a common goal – disrupting the status quo. Take winner Leah MacNab, senior vice-president at NBA Canada, for example. She was a driving force behind the first-ever WNBA game in Canada held at the sold-out Scotiabank Arena, packed with nearly 20,000 fans.
It was the most-watched WNBA pre-season game and the second-most-watched WNBA game ever in Canada.
“This level of support for women’s professional sport in Canada is possible on a regular basis,” says MacNab. “Fans and brands are ready. Now we need to expand the opportunity.”
MacNab hopes her award win will inspire others to act. “Significant changes are needed to make space for women’s sports; however, the positive momentum is encouraging,” explains MacNab. “It’s being led by fans of all ages and genders who are excited to loudly cheer on their favourite female athletes.”
For fellow winner Diana Matheson, co-founder and chief executive officer at Project 8 Sports Inc., owner and operator of the Project 8 women’s soccer league, recognition also means hope and change: “The best role models are the ones you can see,” she says.
Aside from having a poster of Roberta Bondar on the wall at school, Matheson says she didn’t have many heroes who were women, as there was no regular women’s sport on television at that time.
It wasn’t until she made the national team that she had role models, like pioneer soccer players Charmaine Hooper and Andrea Neil, to look up to.
Recognizing women in sports is important because for far too long the industry has been overlooked.
“It’s an honour to be given this award and to inspire young girls to dream bigger than I did when I was a kid,” she says. “And if I have played even the smallest role in moving the needle forward for bringing professional women’s sport to this great country, it is the highest honour.”
The award recipients all agree this is an exciting time for women in sports.
Jayna Hefford, senior vice-president of hockey operations at the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), says it’s crucial to honour women who have passionately advocated for women’s sports.
“The demand for women’s professional sports has never been higher,” she says. “It presents an incredible opportunity to engage new audiences, be innovative and creative and chart a new path for sports entertainment.
There are many women who have had a vision for this movement and have fought to create the opportunity that lies in front of us now.”
From playing hockey in her hometown of Kingston at age 6, to playing for Team Canada in five Olympic Games, it has been an incredible journey for Hefford, who is currently helping to shape the future of professional women’s hockey.
“To do this type of meaningful work, you need to be driven by a resilient passion,” she explains. “It’s a challenging road that is not a direct line. Awards like this fuel people to keep making strides.”
The forward momentum is a sign of things to come.
“Professional women’s sport isn’t a moment,” says Nathalie Cook, chair of the commercial advisory group of Canadian Women & Sport, an advocacy group focused on bringing equity to sport, “it’s a movement.”
“These three women have been pivotal in disrupting the status quo and driving professional women’s sport forward in Canada,” she adds. “Not only are they advancing professional women’s sport, they also are making history.”
