As a person living with type 2 diabetes, Laura Syron, president & CEO of Diabetes Canada, knows just how “invisible” this condition can be. Diabetes remains misunderstood, and its impacts and complexities are often underestimated, despite the fact that it affects so many people in Canada
“It’s still true that many people don’t realize how prevalent diabetes is,” Ms. Syron says. “They’re often surprised to learn that one in three people in Canada, almost 12 million people, either live with diabetes or prediabetes.” Prediabetes is when blood sugars are higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes, and if left unmanaged, may progress to type 2 diabetes.
In Canada, 4 million people are diagnosed with diabetes and it is estimated that over 1 million people have diabetes and don’t even know it.
Myths and stereotypes about diabetes abound, contributing to misunderstanding and, sometimes, a lack of support for individuals trying to cope with the realities of the chronic condition, says Ms. Syron. Some people downplay the risks of complications with diabetes and don’t understand that insulin is not a cure, she explains.
“And few people understand the amount of time and the complex decisions required to manage your diabetes. You have to stay vigilant around the clock,” she says. She points to research from Stanford University that shows that people with diabetes (particularly those using insulin to manage their condition) make 180 more decisions each day about their health than someone without diabetes.
Another contributor to the invisibility of diabetes is stigma and the self-blame people often take on when they receive a diagnosis. Ms. Syron recalls how she reacted when a physician told her seven years ago that she had type 2 diabetes.
“The first thing I realized was I had a huge gap in my knowledge,” she says. “I couldn’t absorb the news. How serious was this and what kind of treatment would I have to deal with? I wasn’t at Diabetes Canada at that time, but I did work with a health charity, and yet I had no idea what having type 2 diabetes would mean for my life.”
Her next reaction, she says, was “What have I done? Why didn’t I take care of myself more, do a better job of watching my weight? I just shut down.”
She told herself, “I’m certainly going to keep my diabetes invisible to the world.” She was embarrassed about her perceived “failure” and vowed that she wouldn’t tell too many people about living with type 2 diabetes.
Just as Ms. Syron came to terms with her diagnosis and was able to talk openly about it, she came to work for Diabetes Canada as the CEO.
She now feels strongly the whole conversation around diabetes needs to come out of the shadows.
“Diabetes today is where mental health was 15 or 20 years ago, when stigma and shame kept everything hidden,” she says.
Diabetes Canada is taking action on many fronts to raise awareness of diabetes and to tackle the stigma because with open conversations, Ms. Syron says, “people living with diabetes are more likely to seek treatment and adhere to their medications and other solutions, and to gather valuable support from family and friends.”
Diabetes Canada is also working hard to improve life for people living with diabetes by funding innovative research that can expand our knowledge and lead to better health outcomes for so many people in the country.
