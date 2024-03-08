The theme of the 2024 International Women’s Day is “inspire inclusion,” and advocates suggest that advancing equity and inclusion can be a powerful tool for addressing some of today’s most pressing concerns.

For example, closing the lifetime earnings gap between men and women could result in a “gender dividend” of US$172-trillion, according to the World Bank. Yet the challenges are considerable. Women currently have only 64 per cent of the legal rights that are available to men, and deep-rooted inequality limits their economic opportunities.

Women spend 2.8 more hours than men on unpaid care and domestic work globally. In addition, they continue to be over-represented in lower-paid jobs and sectors – and under-represented in positions with a greater earning potential. In developing countries, around 90 per cent (and globally about half) of women who work are in the informal economy, which is often precarious and more vulnerable.

In the paid workforce, women earn 20 per cent less than men on average – and in some countries, this gap is at 35 per cent. In the world of business, the gender gap is reflected in the number of established businesses led by women (32 per cent). Among those trying to start an enterprise, 20 per cent are women, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor.

Let’s change the status quo this International Women’s Day and beyond.