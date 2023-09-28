Navigating a workplace shift towards digitalization and sustainability
From lift operators and bank tellers to cashiers, warehouse workers and travel agents, there are countless examples of jobs where the steady advance of automation has encroached on the livelihoods of humans once considered essential for such work. And with the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI), the latest technology inspiring both fear and optimism, this list is expected to grow.
What can be done to ensure technology advances benefit the wider society rather than just a few? And where can Canadians turn to when they need to navigate shifts in their work environment? Questions like these inform the efforts of colleges and institutes across the country, says Denise Amyot, president and CEO of Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan). “We need to think about ways to set learners up for future success, no matter how the world changes. And this means that we have to have the pulse of the economy.”
In today’s fast-paced environment, it is not unusual that new skills are added to job descriptions or that new roles need to be filled with competent professionals, she says. “We have to train the thinkers and doers needed today and tomorrow. We also need to embrace lifelong learning, which is now the norm rather than the exception.”
Projected growth in future employment opportunities notwithstanding, automation is expected to negatively impact a range of occupations. According to Conference Board of Canada and Future Skills Centre estimations, there will be reductions of 1.5 per cent in high-school-educated jobs and 1.2 per cent in jobs with occupation-specific training. For jobs requiring college and institute credentials, the impact is less: a drop of about 0.5 per cent.
Colleges and institutes are mustering a strong response, says Ms. Amyot. “They are especially growing their portfolio of fast and focused reskilling and upskilling training solutions like microcredentials to help prepare learners for the changing job landscape. This commitment isn’t limited to the digital transformation alone; it also includes the transition towards net-zero emissions, where green literacy becomes integral to our understanding of and ability to address environmental sustainability alongside cutting-edge technology.”
Since the range of people seeking to further their education is expanding – to include those entering the workforce, changing jobs or even sectors, or needing new competencies for their scope of work, “colleges and institutes offer many educational options, from short and flexible courses to full diploma degrees or post-graduate certificates. Programs are offered in person, online or in hybrid form,” she says. “And Prior Learning Assessment Recognition ensures that students can build on their existing skills and don’t have to start from scratch.”
This comprehensive approach to enabling the success of learners from different backgrounds and at different stages of their careers has made colleges and institutes the go-to place for people navigating a changing work environment, Ms. Amyot notes.
Strong industry and community partnerships – a pillar of the educational model of colleges and institutes – help inform the design and delivery of emerging courses to “equip leaders with the skills to succeed in a world driven by AI, machine learning and data analysis,” she explains.
Examples include Cégep de Sainte-Foy’s Technical Specialization in Artificial Intelligence course that was developed jointly with Collège de Bois-de-Boulogne and is taught fully online by both institutions. NorQuest College’s Machine Learning Analyst diploma program – a flexible, industry-aligned program – is offered through both in-person and hyflex delivery and includes an opportunity for work-integrated learning.
With Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics, Saskatchewan Polytechnic offers a post-graduate certificate that focuses on a range of topics, including cost and benefit estimation for process change and ethical issues surrounding big data. At Yukon University, a suite of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning courses is offered in microcredential format in partnership with Ed2go; each taking only 48 hours to complete.
While competencies associated with digital transformation, and specifically AI, are increasingly in demand, this doesn’t diminish the value of skills that are inherently human, insists Ms. Amyot.
“These encompass critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, emotional intelligence and communication skills, which can be learned through our immersive, hands-on learning experiences,” she says. “This is what creates future-proof employees with the skills to leverage new technologies in changing workplaces.”
